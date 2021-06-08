First Horizon Corp Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.4% of First Horizon Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Shares of JNJ opened at $165.23 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.97. The company has a market capitalization of $435.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

