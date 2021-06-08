First Horizon Corp Sells 558 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

First Horizon Corp cut its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Copart by 1.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 125,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in shares of Copart by 12.5% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Copart by 31.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 71,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 17,334 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPRT. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

CPRT stock opened at $124.34 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.55 and a 1-year high of $130.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $235,717.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,139 shares in the company, valued at $235,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.