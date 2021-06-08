First Horizon Corp Trims Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First Horizon Corp reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,183,000. KWB Wealth purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $558,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $761,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

PYPL opened at $261.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.36, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.89 and a twelve month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,379,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,367,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,219. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

