First National Bank Purchases New Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of First National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,183,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,453 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,635,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,238,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.90. 156,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,735,506. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.81. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $64.03 and a 12-month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

