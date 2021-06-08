First National Bank Purchases New Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First National Bank purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,151 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 28th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

Intel stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.00. The company had a trading volume of 756,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,665,322. The company has a market capitalization of $230.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.