First National Bank Purchases New Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First National Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.53.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $112.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,247,073. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.80. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $118.28. The stock has a market cap of $198.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

