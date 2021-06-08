First National Bank Purchases New Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First National Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,128 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $2,019,873,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,896,379,000 after buying an additional 6,548,263 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 49,780.4% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,886,000 after buying an additional 4,902,870 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in AT&T by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,350,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,239,000 after buying an additional 4,298,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 297.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,367,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,480,000 after buying an additional 4,017,363 shares during the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays raised their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

NYSE T traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,005,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,590,168. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $205.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

