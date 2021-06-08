First National Bank Purchases Shares of 4,888 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 4,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.35. 402,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,336,587. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $90.78 and a 52-week high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

