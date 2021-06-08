First National Bank Takes Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

First National Bank acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $3,612,000. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 295.2% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $961,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $2,970,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 317,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,310,000 after acquiring an additional 41,145 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company stock traded up $2.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $357.67. 35,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,658. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $148.12 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $372.75.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

Several research firms recently commented on DE. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.22.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

