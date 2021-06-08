First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Bought by Bickling Financial Services Inc.

Bickling Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 25,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 10,988 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 735.5% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 78,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 69,317 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

FV stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,312. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $47.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.