Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Lowered to “Hold” at Truist Securities

Truist Securities lowered shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $120.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lowered shares of Fiserv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.18.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $109.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,549,000 after purchasing an additional 39,521 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 173,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,730,000 after purchasing an additional 74,468 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 241,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,544,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

