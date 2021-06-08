Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.010-1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $640 million-660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $584.26 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Shares of FIVE traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.47. The stock had a trading volume of 13,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,553. Five Below has a 1-year low of $96.61 and a 1-year high of $205.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.21 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company’s revenue was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $1,819,068.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

