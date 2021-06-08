Flowchain Price Reaches $0.0368 on Top Exchanges (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 8th. Flowchain has a total market cap of $32,448.27 and approximately $159,525.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flowchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0368 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Flowchain has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00071903 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00026752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $326.09 or 0.00994391 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,170.69 or 0.09668859 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00050988 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

Flowchain (FLC) is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Buying and Selling Flowchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

