Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Flowers Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 73.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Flowers Foods to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.2%.

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.28. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $25.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.28.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

