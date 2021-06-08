Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 305,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Fluor were worth $7,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLR. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth $38,164,000. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter worth about $20,584,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 5,891.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,041,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after buying an additional 1,024,066 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter worth about $14,852,000. Finally, Towle & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,151,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,364,000 after buying an additional 578,857 shares during the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FLR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of FLR opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.47. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

