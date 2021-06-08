Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Receives £163.45 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £163.45 ($213.55).

FLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £159.70 ($208.65) price objective on Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Flutter Entertainment to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from £140 ($182.91) to £174 ($227.33) in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £162.85 ($212.76) price target on Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and set a £131 ($171.15) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £187 ($244.32) price target on Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

FLTR traded up GBX 515 ($6.73) during trading on Tuesday, reaching £137.05 ($179.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,085. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of £104.22 ($136.17) and a 52-week high of £196.81 ($257.13). The firm has a fifty day moving average of £142.57. The company has a market capitalization of £24.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 480.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

