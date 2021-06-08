Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Receives $62.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FMTX. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

NASDAQ:FMTX opened at $30.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.53. Forma Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $56.33.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.76). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 4,720,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,254,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,289,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,176,000 after buying an additional 654,826 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,024,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,668,000 after buying an additional 253,367 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,565,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,866,000 after buying an additional 147,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,508,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

