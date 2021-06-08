FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Stock Rating Upgraded by DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen upped their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. FormFactor currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $33.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.36. FormFactor has a one year low of $22.37 and a one year high of $52.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $520,546.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,531,481.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $122,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,737 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FORM. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 379.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FormFactor by 203.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

