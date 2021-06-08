Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.88

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.88 and last traded at $31.62, with a volume of 7613 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.91.

Several research analysts have commented on FTAI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.34. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 2.00.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is -153.49%.

In related news, Director Martin Tuchman acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter valued at $246,000. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

