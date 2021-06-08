Fractal Market Cap Tops $4.85 Million (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. Fractal has a total market cap of $4.85 million and $245,836.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fractal has traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar. One Fractal coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000917 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00064833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.44 or 0.00258542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.42 or 0.00230247 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.42 or 0.01164749 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,880.09 or 0.99974287 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

