FS KKR Capital Corp. II Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:FSKR)

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a payout ratio of 98.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect FS KKR Capital Corp. II to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.7%.

Shares of FSKR opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.55. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.00. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital Corp. II had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 64.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

