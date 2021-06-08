FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Plans $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $22.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.59. FS KKR Capital has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $23.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 81.34% and a return on equity of 10.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

FSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

