FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $41 million-46 million.

NASDAQ FTCI traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $10.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,439. FTC Solar has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $15.46.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.29.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

