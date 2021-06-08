Full Sail Capital LLC Has $920,000 Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Full Sail Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,006 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the first quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FB. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

FB stock traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $333.76. The company had a trading volume of 460,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,738,930. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $337.69. The company has a market cap of $946.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $313.41.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,966,053 shares of company stock valued at $604,219,246 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

