Full Sail Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Full Sail Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services ETF makes up about 2.8% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Full Sail Capital LLC owned about 0.74% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $27,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,952,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,103,000 after purchasing an additional 250,395 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $18,048,000. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,417,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,171,000 after buying an additional 55,719 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,995,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,744. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.96. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $89.15 and a 12-month high of $140.42.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

