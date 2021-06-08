FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Issued By Truist Securiti

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) – Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Equity Residential in a research note issued on Friday, June 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.79 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.78. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%.

EQR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.40.

NYSE:EQR opened at $79.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.23. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $80.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $1,567,019.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $254,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,864 shares of company stock worth $2,838,240. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 273,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 28,062 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 107,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,592,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

