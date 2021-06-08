FY2021 Earnings Estimate for FirstService Co. Issued By William Blair (TSE:FSV)

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FirstService in a report issued on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.22 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.26. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for FirstService’s FY2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.45. The firm had revenue of C$900.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$847.22 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FSV. Raymond James downgraded shares of FirstService to a “market perform” rating and set a C$216.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC cut shares of FirstService to a “neutral” rating and set a C$222.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FirstService to C$235.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of FirstService from C$175.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$223.88.

TSE FSV opened at C$200.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.54. FirstService has a 52 week low of C$130.69 and a 52 week high of C$219.97. The firm has a market cap of C$8.80 billion and a PE ratio of 70.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$197.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.224 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.64%.

In related news, Director Brendan Calder sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$205.24, for a total value of C$410,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210 shares in the company, valued at C$43,100.40. Also, Senior Officer Alex Nguyen sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$189.00, for a total value of C$2,929,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,261,000.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

