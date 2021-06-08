FY2022 EPS Estimates for Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.82. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intesa Sanpaolo’s FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

ISNPY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo stock opened at $18.17 on Tuesday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $18.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.94.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

