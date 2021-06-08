FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Issued By Truist Securiti

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report issued on Friday, June 4th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.90. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s FY2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.19.

BRX opened at $23.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.79.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,265,095.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 233,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $636,800. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.50%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

