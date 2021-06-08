G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Announces Earnings Results

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share.

Shares of GIII traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.95. 20,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,460. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.65, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.05.

In related news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $2,217,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,201 shares in the company, valued at $8,400,565.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $256,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GIII. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

