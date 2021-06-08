Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GLPEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut Galp Energia, SGPS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.50.

Get Galp Energia SGPS alerts:

OTCMKTS:GLPEY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.00. 23,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,617. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Galp Energia, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.73. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.67 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -466.67%.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.