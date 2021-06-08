Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Garmin has increased its dividend payment by 17.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Garmin has a payout ratio of 49.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Garmin to earn $5.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.3%.

Shares of GRMN stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.55. 561,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.04. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $90.12 and a fifty-two week high of $145.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.07.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Garmin will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.57.

In other news, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $853,676.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,468 shares of company stock worth $35,248,096. Company insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

