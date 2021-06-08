Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) – Stock analysts at BWS Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Garrett Motion in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 3rd. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Garrett Motion’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.
Garrett Motion stock opened at $7.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.06. Garrett Motion has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $8.90.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Garrett Motion stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. 1.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Garrett Motion
Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and vehicle independent aftermarkets worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and automotive software solutions.
Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.