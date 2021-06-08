Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) – Stock analysts at BWS Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Garrett Motion in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 3rd. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Garrett Motion’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Garrett Motion stock opened at $7.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.06. Garrett Motion has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $8.90.

In other news, Director Daniel A. Ninivaggi acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $124,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $124,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Fabrice Spenninck acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $29,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 31,800 shares of company stock worth $195,969 and have sold 369,072 shares worth $3,151,264. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Garrett Motion stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. 1.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and vehicle independent aftermarkets worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and automotive software solutions.

