GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) EVP Robert C. Lyons Sells 27,600 Shares

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total value of $2,702,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,931.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $96.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $106.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.99.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. GATX had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $305.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.57%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GATX shares. Cowen boosted their price target on GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in GATX during the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in GATX by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,297,000 after purchasing an additional 20,233 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in GATX in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in GATX by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,483,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,309,000 after buying an additional 120,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in GATX by 654.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after buying an additional 45,806 shares during the last quarter.

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

