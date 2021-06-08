Gavea Investimentos Ltda Has $5.78 Million Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Gavea Investimentos Ltda raised its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 96.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for approximately 22.8% of Gavea Investimentos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gavea Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $5,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 36.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 15.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 27.3% during the first quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 56,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,013,000 after acquiring an additional 12,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,787,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $21.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,304.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,624. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $840.43 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The company has a market capitalization of $65.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,219.22 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,467.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MELI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,787.84.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

