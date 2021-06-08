Genus (LON:GNS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Genus plc (LON:GNS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 5,295 ($69.18). Genus shares last traded at GBX 5,225 ($68.26), with a volume of 52,104 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £3.41 billion and a PE ratio of 70.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,037.11.

Get Genus alerts:

In other news, insider Iain Ferguson purchased 500 shares of Genus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,800 ($62.71) per share, for a total transaction of £24,000 ($31,356.15).

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.