Ghost (GHOST) Market Cap Hits $5.59 Million

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Over the last seven days, Ghost has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ghost has a market capitalization of $5.59 million and $322,757.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ghost coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00070834 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00026213 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $314.65 or 0.00980190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.03 or 0.09548046 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00050636 BTC.

About Ghost

Ghost (CRYPTO:GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 16,554,719 coins. The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com . Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Ghost

