Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.57.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

GLBE stock opened at $38.76 on Monday. Global-e Online has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $39.62.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.