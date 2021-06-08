Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.80 million-48.80 million.

NASDAQ:GLBE traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.85. The stock had a trading volume of 26,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,101. Global-e Online has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $39.62.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GLBE shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Global-e Online presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.57.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

