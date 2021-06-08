Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Shares Purchased by Full Sail Capital LLC

Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,574 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 397.1% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS PFFD traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $25.75. The company had a trading volume of 615,707 shares. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.67.

