Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.840- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $283 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $259.44 million.Globant also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.370- EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLOB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Grupo Santander began coverage on Globant in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $225.10.

Get Globant alerts:

Shares of Globant stock traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $211.36. 137,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,710. Globant has a 52-week low of $130.92 and a 52-week high of $244.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $218.95.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.64 million. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Globant will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.