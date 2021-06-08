Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) Major Shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 9,054 Shares of Stock

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 9,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $92,350.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,300 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $207,060.00.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 21,900 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $222,504.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,002 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $10,340.64.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 107,209 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $1,103,180.61.

On Friday, April 9th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 19,014 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $195,844.20.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,000 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $204,000.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,000 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $202,000.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,000 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $202,000.00.

Shares of PUCK stock remained flat at $$9.66 on Tuesday. 916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,026. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $9.93.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at about $554,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Goal Acquisitions

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

