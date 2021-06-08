Goepper Burkhardt LLC Purchases New Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Capital bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $56.73. 430,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,665,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.65. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $229.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

