Gores Holdings VI, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:GHVIU)

Gores Holdings VI’s (OTCMKTS:GHVIU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, June 9th. Gores Holdings VI had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 11th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

OTCMKTS GHVIU opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. Gores Holdings VI has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VI in the 4th quarter valued at $42,400,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VI in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,720,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VI in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,720,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VI in the 4th quarter worth about $10,640,000. Finally, HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VI in the 4th quarter worth about $10,600,000.

Gores Holdings VI, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

