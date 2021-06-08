GP Brinson Investments LLC Takes $5.90 Million Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

GP Brinson Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 268,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,903,000. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 4.8% of GP Brinson Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 17,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,119,134. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.29. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

