Greif (GEF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Greif (NYSE:GEF) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GEF stock opened at $59.47 on Tuesday. Greif has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $66.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of research firms recently commented on GEF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

In other Greif news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Gary R. Martz purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.18 per share, with a total value of $414,260.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,157,986.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

