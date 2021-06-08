Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Receives $28.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Eric Benhamou sold 100,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $1,605,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 263,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,749.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stan Klimoff sold 9,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $141,778.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,174.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 334,780 shares of company stock worth $5,247,268. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the first quarter worth $1,469,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $1,370,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth $1,036,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 35,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDYN stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.55. 3,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,393. Grid Dynamics has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.39 million, a P/E ratio of -78.45 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

