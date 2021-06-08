Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Stake Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $6,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $156.67 on Tuesday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $55.79 and a one year high of $175.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 20.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 7.31%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total transaction of $255,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,490.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total transaction of $3,386,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,052 shares in the company, valued at $21,175,055.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPI. Benchmark increased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens upped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.83.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.