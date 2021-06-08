Group One Trading L.P. Buys Shares of 2,606 Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 460.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 64,788 shares during the period. Rye Brook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,290,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Columbia Property Trust by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Columbia Property Trust stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,150. Columbia Property Trust has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is 55.26%.

Columbia Property Trust Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.