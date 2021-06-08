Group One Trading L.P. Purchases New Shares in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX)

Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000. Group One Trading L.P. owned about 0.08% of Marine Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marine Products during the 1st quarter worth $884,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Marine Products by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 35,362 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Marine Products by 205.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 13,523 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marine Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Marine Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Marine Products alerts:

Marine Products stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,624. The company has a market capitalization of $544.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.23. Marine Products Co. has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $22.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.59.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Marine Products had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $78.38 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Marine Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.